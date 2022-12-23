Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s total earnings for 12 weeks

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The Salman Khan-hosted show has some popular TV faces such as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, to name a few.

Talking about Ankit Gupta, the Udaariyaan actor, has been termed the ‘silent hero’ of the show for being the quieter contestant. He has left everyone surprised with his performance in the game. Ankit is known for his wit and epic one-liners. His chemistry with Priyanka is also loved by the viewers.

Ankit’s elimination on cards?

Speculations are rife that Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 and his eviction will be showcased in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If the sources are to be believed, Ankit’s journey is going to end in BB16 after 12 weeks. While there is no confirmation about Ankit leaving the show, let’s quickly have a look at how much the actor earned from Bigg Boss 16 so far.

Ankit Gupta’s Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

The dapper is reportedly charging Rs 6-7L per week in the show. For the past 12 weeks, his total earnings stands around Rs 72-84L. And this is a whopping amount as it is almost double the prize money!