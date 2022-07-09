Exclusive: Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere dates

Mumbai: Every year, the audience waits for India’s biggest and most controversial captive reality show Bigg Boss with bated breath and this year is no different. In fact, this year the wait has multiplied after the advent of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 and fans are raging to know all the details about the two shows.

However, amid all the excitement, a heartbreaking piece of news that Salman Khan‘s show will be creating history by getting postponed has been doing rounds on the internet. According to multiple reports, owing to the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Bigg Boss is going to air in December and not in October as per usual. This news has left fans angered and upset.

Well, cheer up! We are here to clear the air and inform you that Bigg Boss will be starting from its usual month which is October.

Yes, you read that right! Speaking to Siasat.com, the inside sources confirmed that the show is not going to get postponed. So when is it going to air?

Our sources have revealed that Bigg Boss 16 will start on October 16, 2022. Bigg Boss OTT, on the other hand, will most probably start in August 2022.

Speaking about the hosts, Salman Khan will be hosting season 16 of Bigg Boss as usual. However, Bigg Boss OTT will most probably be hosted by Farah Khan. Furthermore, buzz has it that TV diva Hina Khan might replace Karan Johar in the new season. Rumors are also rife that ‘TejRan’ will be replacing Karan.

An official confirmation on the key details is yet to be made by the makers of the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Bigg Boss 16.