Exclusive: Bigg Boss 16 gets extended, check finale date

Mumbai: One of the most-loved controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is close to completing its two months successfully. With new twists and turns, makers are doing their best to make the show spicier and boost the TRPs.

Eliminations and wild card entries have always been among the interesting parts of Bigg Boss. However, almost 9 weeks have passed and makers haven’t announced any proper wild card entry yet. It is also to be noted that the show has witnessed only four eliminations so far. This has left the viewers confused who are wondering what makers are actually up to.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants

Bigg Boss 15 finale date

For all those BB fans, we have an exciting update on the show. According to our exclusive sources close to the show, Salman Khan’s show is likely to get a five-week extension. We also hear that Bigg Boss 16’s finale is expected to be held in the last week of February. However, an official word is still awaited.

If this piece of information turns out to be true, then we can expect the entry of some really interesting wildcard contestants in the upcoming weeks.

Ankit Gupta Becomes New Captain

Meanwhile, the new captain (Raja) of the Bigg Boss 16 house is Ankit Gupta. Let’s see how tables will turn under his captaincy.

