Exclusive: Bigg Boss 17 stars coming to Hyderabad to meet fans

Hyderabad: Arun Srikanth Mashettey, one of the most loved contestants and finalists of Bigg Boss 17, is set to return to his hometown tomorrow February 4. His team has organized a spectacular welcome rally starting at 4:00 PM from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, concluding at Charminar by 5:30 PM.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this grand event to extend a warm welcome to Arun, who won hearts for his humble nature on the show. In a recent Instagram video, Arun invited fans to join the rally from the airport to Quli Qutub Shah stadium. Arun shared that fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestants will also be there at the event.

“Bhai log 4 February ke din mein aa raha hun sheher e Hyderabad ku. Welcome rally hone waali hai, airport se Quli Qutub Shah stadium tak. Aap direct Quli Qutub Shah stadium bhi aa sakte. Mere Alawa baaki k Bigg Boss contestants bhi aare. See you all,” he said in the video.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Arun’s manager spilled beans about the other Bigg Boss 17 contestants who will be there in the rally and meet-up. The source said, “Apart from Arun, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai and Samarth Jurel aka Chintu will be there at the event.” Hyderabadi actor and the Angrez fame Mast Ali aka Salim Pheku will also be there to meet the fans.

Although Arun may not have lifted the trophy, he won hearts with his down-to-earth personality, leaving a lasting impression on the audience, host Salman Khan, and celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, and Rohit Shetty. The welcome rally is expected to be a joyous reunion for Arun and his fans in Hyderabad.