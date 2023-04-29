Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 to begin from THIS date

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fans rejoice! Popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT is set to return with its second season, and the latest buzz around it has lefts super excited. The show, which was a digital spin-off of the popular TV show Bigg Boss, premiered in 2021 and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The show was a huge success, and now inside sources suggest the makers are gearing up for its second season.

According to our exclusive sources close to the show, BB OTT 2 is currently in the pre-production stage, and the makers are approaching celebrities to participate in the show which is said to begin in June. The format of the show remains the same, with contestants living together in a house for a specified period and competing in various challenges and tasks to win the title of the winner.

Other Details Of Karan Johar-Hosted Show

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was a hit among audiences, and the makers are hoping to repeat the success with the second season. The show was praised for its unique format and engaging content, which kept viewers hooked throughout the season. It was won by actress Divya Agarwal.

Karan Johar, who hosted the first season of the show, is expected to return as the host for the second season as well. Karan’s wit and charm were appreciated by viewers, and he brought a new dimension to the show with his hosting style.

