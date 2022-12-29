Exclusive: Double eviction in Bigg Boss 16, check two names

Mumbai: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are expected to bring a lot of drama and emotions in Bigg Boss 16 house as a new elimination round approaches. The nominated contestants for 13th week are — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.

Double Elimination On Cards?

According to our exclusive sources close to the show, not one but makers are likely to remove two contestants this week. Yes, you read that right! To add an exciting twist to the competition, double eviction has been planned.

There is an element of suspense and unpredictability as it is not clear which housemates would be selected for eviction until the official announcement by host Salman Khan. However, going by the latest closing voting trend and social media buzz, it seems like Vikkas’ elimination is definitely on cards. Second contender who is likely to leave the show is either Sreejita or Shalin. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is leading with highest votes.

Bigg Boss 16 Closing Voting Trends

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Tina Datta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot Sreejita De Vikkas Manaktala

Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 this week? Comment below.