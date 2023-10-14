Exclusive: Full and Final list of 16 contestants of Bigg Boss 17

The confirmed list of 16 contestants for Bigg Boss 17 has been revealed, with a recent last-minute change

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th October 2023 5:37 pm IST
Exclusive: Final list of 16 contestants of Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss 17 contestants Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Jigna Vora and Neil Bhatt (Instagram)

Mumbai: With the highly anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 17 just a day away, the excitement among fans is reaching its peak. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, India’s renowned and controversial reality show is all set to kick off on Sunday, October 15.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The makers of the show are building up the anticipation by unveiling new promos daily, fueling the enthusiasm of the viewers.

A significant aspect of Bigg Boss is the intriguing mix of contestants, and the upcoming season is no exception. The confirmed list of 16 contestants for this season has been revealed, with a recent last-minute change.

MS Education Academy

Sana Raees Khan Joins Salman Khan’s Show

An insider close to the production shared the final list of contestants with Siasat.com. It has been disclosed that there were alterations made as Manasvi Mamgai, initially slated to be a contestant, declined to participate. In her place, lawyer Sana Raees Khan has joined the lineup.

Sana Raees Khan, a lawyer involved in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case in 2021, has garnered attention due to her association with a high-profile legal matter.

Check out the complete list of Bigg Boss 17 contestants below.

Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants List 2023

  1. Arun Shrikant
  2. Neil Bhatt
  3. Aishwarya Sharma
  4. Mannara Chopra aka Barbie Handa
  5. Naved Yusufi
  6. Rinku Ashok Dhawan
  7. Jigna Vora
  8. Isha Malviya
  9. Sunny Arya
  10. Abhishek Pandey
  11. Anurag Dobhal
  12. Munawar Faruqui
  13. Ankita Lokhande
  14. Vicky Jain
  15. Junaid Ahmed
  16. Sana Raees Khan

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more information and updates on the above contestants of Bigg Boss 17.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th October 2023 5:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button