Exclusive: Final Top 6 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: India’s most-loved adrenaline-pumping and stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is reaching its exhilarating climax in Cape Town, South Africa. Inside sources have it that the show just a few days away from the shoot of grand finale and all the contestants are expected to fly back to Mumbai by next week after wrapping up.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Top 6

As the filming of KKK 13 nears its conclusion, whispers from insiders have unveiled the remarkable top 6 contestants who have emerged as the fearless frontrunners of the season. Our exclusive source close to the production revealed the names of top 6 Khiladis of the season. Check them out below.

Shiv Thakare Arjit Taneja Nyrra Bennerji Rashmeet Kaur Aishwarya Sharma Dino James

Sources also have it that Archana Gautam became the latest contestant to bid adieu to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty will premiere on Colors TV on July 15.

What’s your take on the above top 6 contestants? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13.