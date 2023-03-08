Exclusive: Here’s MasterChef India 7 Finale date

Mumbai: Excitement is in the air as the India’s popular cooking reality show MasterChef India 7 finale draws closer. The top 8 finalists have landed in Abu Dhabi, ready to battle it out for the coveted title of MasterChef India 2023.

Top 8 Contestants

The eight semi-finalists left in the race to finale are —

Kamaldeep Kaur Aruna Vijay Priyanka Kundu Biswas Sachin Khatwani Gurkirat Singh Suvarna Bagul Santa Sarmah Nayajyoti Saikia

MasterChef India 7 Finale Date

According to sources close to the show, the grand finale of cooking reality show’s season 7 is likely to take place in last week of March or first week of April. However, an official confirmation from the makers and the channel is still awaited.

The fact that the finale is going to take place in Abu Dhabi only adds to the excitement and fans can’t wait to see who will be crowned as the winner of the season. MasterChef India 7, which has been a hit among foodies and cooking enthusiasts, is judged by Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, and Chef Garima Arora.

Who do you think will win the season 7 of the show? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates from TV world.