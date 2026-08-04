There are some films that become milestones in an actor’s career, and then there are films that quietly transform them forever. For Malavika Mohanan, that film is Beyond the Clouds.

Before becoming a familiar face across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, Malavika was a promising young actor trying to find her footing in the industry. Today, she is admired not only for her screen presence and effortless style but also for choosing roles that push her beyond the ordinary. While blockbusters like The Raja Saab have brought her wider recognition, it was Iranian master filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds that remains one of the most defining chapters of her journey.

As Malavika celebrates her birthday on August 4, here’s a look back at the critically acclaimed film that showcased a completely different side of the actress and continues to be regarded as one of the finest performances of her career.

A dream opportunity that arrived just 15 days before shooting

Landing a role in a Majid Majidi film is something many actors only dream of. For Malavika, the opportunity arrived unexpectedly and with almost no time to process it.

Speaking exclusively to Siasat.com, the actress recalled how she became part of Beyond the Clouds at the very last moment.

“I was the last person to be cast for the film. I think I came on board just 15 days before the team began shooting. When I got the call saying, ‘You’ve been finalised, and you are doing the film,’ there was barely any time for it to sink in. Those two weeks leading up to the shoot were entirely dedicated to preparation. I even spent time at Dhobi Ghat to understand my character better. The entire experience felt so surreal.”

Her words perfectly capture the whirlwind that preceded one of the most celebrated performances of her career.

The film that introduced audiences to a different Malavika

Released in 2018 after making its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival and opening the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Beyond the Clouds was unlike any mainstream Indian film of its time.

Written and directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, the Hindi-language drama explored love, guilt, survival and redemption through the lives of two estranged siblings living in the harsh realities of Mumbai.

Malavika played Tara, a protective elder sister whose life changes overnight after she sacrifices her freedom to save her younger brother, Amir, played by Ishaan Khatter in his first leading role.

Wrongfully imprisoned on charges of attempted murder, Tara endures the brutal realities of prison while placing all her hope in Amir. Meanwhile, Amir is forced to confront responsibility for the first time as he cares for the family of the very man responsible for his sister’s incarceration.

What unfolds is an emotionally layered story about forgiveness, compassion and the unbreakable bond between siblings.

Preparing for Tara meant stepping into Mumbai’s unseen world

Unlike glamorous commercial roles, Tara demanded complete emotional honesty.

To understand the life of a washerwoman and immerse herself in the character’s world, Malavika spent time at Mumbai’s iconic Dhobi Ghat before filming began. With only two weeks to prepare, she had little room for hesitation.

That preparation translated beautifully on screen. Her restrained yet deeply moving portrayal earned praise from critics, many calling it one of the standout performances in the film.

Majid Majidi’s first Indian film

Beyond the Clouds was significant not only for Malavika but also for world cinema. The film marked Majid Majidi’s first feature shot entirely outside Iran. Known globally for masterpieces such as Children of Heaven, The Color of Paradise, Baran and The Song of Sparrows, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker collaborated with an all-Indian crew for the project.

The film featured music by A.R. Rahman, dialogues by Vishal Bhardwaj and cinematography by Anil Mehta, creating a rare collaboration between some of the finest talents from Iran and India.

A performance that still stands the test of time

Although Malavika made her acting debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam romantic drama Pattam Pole (2013), it was Beyond the Clouds that truly established her as an actor capable of carrying emotionally demanding roles.

Even years later, Tara remains one of her most memorable characters, not because of grand dialogues or commercial success, but because of the quiet strength, vulnerability and resilience she brought to the screen.

As her filmography continues to grow with projects across multiple industries, Beyond the Clouds remains a reminder of the performance that proved Malavika Mohanan was far more than a glamorous leading lady.

What’s next for Malavika?

The actress was last seen in the Telugu horror-comedy The Raja Saab alongside Prabhas and also made a special cameo appearance in the Tamil film Idhayam Murali with Fahadh Faasil. She now has an exciting slate ahead, including the much-awaited Sardar 2 and Pocket Novel.

But as fans celebrate another year of Malavika Mohanan, it is perhaps the hauntingly beautiful Beyond the Clouds that deserves another watch, a film that didn’t just introduce audiences to Tara, but revealed the depth of an actress who continues to surprise with every role.