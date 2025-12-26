Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars Indian cinema has ever seen. His craze is unmatched across generations, and his stardom continues to dominate headlines. After delivering blockbuster success with Pathaan and Jawan, both of which crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, King Khan is now busy with his next big film, King, which is expected to release in 2026.

Amid the excitement for his upcoming film, fresh speculations floating on internet suggest that SRK’s retirement is on cards leaving fans shocked.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film is King?

Fresh reports doing the rounds on social media claim that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to step away from films after King. The same reports also suggest that he is stepping back from the TV industry due to health issues. It is being rumoured that the actor wants to focus on recovery and spend quality time traveling, going on family trips, and being with his loved ones. The reports further claim that he may consider a comeback once he feels better.

However, Siasat.com reached out to a source close to Shah Rukh Khan’s team to verify the authenticity of these reports. Dismissing the speculation, the source firmly quashed the rumours and clarified that King is not the actor’s final film. “The news is not true. Shah Rukh Khan is set to do more movies in the coming years,” the source said, putting an end to the ongoing buzz around his supposed retirement.

What we know about King so far

Even though the release date is not officially confirmed, King is expected to arrive in theatres in 2026. The film has already created strong hype, with discussions around its action-heavy tone. Reports also suggest the story may unfold across two timelines, showing Shah Rukh’s character in different stages of life.

The movie is said to feature two villains, including Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Bachchan. The cast is also expected to include Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan, marking Suhana’s first film with her father.

SRK’s cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

At the same time, fans are excited about another major rumour. Shah Rukh Khan’s name has been linked to Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which is reportedly set for a June 12, 2026 release. The buzz grew after Mithun Chakraborty allegedly mentioned several big names while talking about the film, leading many to believe SRK could appear in a cameo.