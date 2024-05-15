Exclusive: Kalki 2898 AD Hyderabad event deets, date and venue

Hyderabad: The upcoming release of Kalki 2898 AD, a science fiction spectacle promises to redefine the boundaries of storytelling and visual grandeur in the world of Indian cinema. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this film is one of the most expensive and highly anticipated sci-fi flicks.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to hit the screens on June 27, 2024, and ahead of its big release, the whole team is planning some big promotional events across India. And now, we have the latest update on the movie’s much-awaited event in Hyderabad city.

Kalki 2898 AD Event In Hyderabad

Insiders close to the production, exclusively informed Siasat.com that the Kalki team is planning for a big event on May 22 at Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad. The event which will be graced by the lead cast including Prabhas will start in the evening from 6 PM. While the official announcement is still pending, the anticipation is high.

Deepika Padukone, who is currently on holiday due to her pregnancy, is also expected to grace the event. Her participation is all the more special as she will be taking a break from public appearances starting in June, making this event a rare opportunity for fans to see her before she embarks on her journey to motherhood.

More About The Film

The narrative of Kalki 2898 AD unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world, drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology and featuring a modern-day avatar of Vishnu, who descends to earth to combat evil forces.

Furthermore, the filmmakers have planned a unique treat for the audience with ‘Kalki Prelude’, a series of four episodes that serve as a prelude to the main film. Each episode, running for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, is designed to immerse viewers into the world of Kalki 2898 AD. The makers are set to release the first two episodes at the beginning of June.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani. The film is reportedly to be released in Telugu and Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.