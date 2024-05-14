Exclusive: Tollywood braces for Rs 3000 crore+ business in 2024

Hyderabad: Tollywood has transcended regional boundaries and emerged as a powerhouse on the Indian cinematic landscape. With blockbusters like “Baahubali” and “RRR,” the Telugu film industry has not only dazzled audiences within its home states but has also captured hearts across the nation and even the world.

The Tollywood Phenomenon

Market Buzz and Stardom: Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Jr.NTR have been shining as brightly as their Bollywood counterparts. The industry’s market buzz has reached its peak, and its stars have household names across India. The days of Tollywood being a regional player are long gone; it now commands attention on a pan-India scale.

Record-Breaking Prices: Pre-release markets have witnessed fresh records. Films are fetching record prices, signaling the immense anticipation surrounding Tollywood releases. The industry’s pan-India projects are creating ripples, and distributors are betting big on their success.

Bollywood’s Quiet Year: Interestingly, Bollywood—the home of Indian cinema—is having relatively quiet year in terms of major releases. This gap provides Tollywood with a golden opportunity to dominate the box office and capture the imagination of cinephiles.

Box Office Projections

Siasat.com caught up with a movie distributor who shared insights into the market and hype surrounding these films. Pre-release buzz and market analytics suggest that Tollywood’s major releases for the year could collectively cross over 3000 crores, potentially setting new records at the box office.

The Blockbusters of 2024

We spoke exclusively to a movie distributor about the upcoming Tollywood biggies and their hype. Here’s what he had to say:

Pushpa 2: Starring the charismatic Allu Arjun, ‘Pushpa’ is a gritty action thriller set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Directed by Sukumar, this film has generated immense curiosity and is expected to set new benchmarks.

Pushpa 2 still (Twitter)

“As you know, the rights for Pushpa 2 were snapped up at sky-high prices and we all were left awestruck. You can easily expect a box office tsunami. The magic number? A cool Rs. 1000 crores—a milestone that ‘Pushpa 2’ aims to conquer easily,” the source said speaking to Siasat.

Devara: While details about ‘Devara’ are still under wraps, the buzz surrounding it is palpable. With a mysterious title and intriguing premise, it is being said this is going to be career-changing for Tarak pan India-wide.

Devara still (Twitter)

“This film has the potential to cross Rs. 500-600 crores all over India,” he said.

Kalki 2898 AD: The most anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, is getting ready for release very soon.

Kalki2898 AD still (Twitter)

Speaking about Prabhas’ most awaited film, the distributor said, “Mumbai trades are expecting this project to do over Rs. 1500 crores worldwide. With its hype and huge international release, this movie has a high chance to break every opening record.”

Game Changer: It is director Shankar’s comeback movie after a break, with Ram Charan as the lead. This movie is hyping up expectations at a big level pan India-wide.

Game Changer Still (Instagram)

“Still, it’s too early to predict this project,” the source said.