Exclusive: Levant Hyderabad gets three new Turkish dishes

Arabic flavours have found a permanent home in Hyderabad’s lanes. Mandi joints and kebab spots come and go at the speed of fire, yet very few manage to nail authentic flavour profiles with absolute precision. Levant in Banjara Hills stands out as one of those exceptions, as it has been preserving authentic Eastern Mediterranean cooking for the past eight years.

Siasat.com’s team recently visited the establishment for an exclusive preview led by celebrated Turkish Chef Turgay Tekin, who walked us through a spread highlighting the upcoming additions to Levant’s menu.

An exclusive preview of three new additions to Levant’s menu

As we settled down in a private cabin, the serving started, and it opened strong with a cold Mezze Platter. If you are someone who loves dips, this platter is gold, especially for its smoky Mutabal and tangy Baba Ganoush. The pillowy Lebanese bread, a crowd favourite at Levant, is truly addictive, and you cannot have just one of it.

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Then came the most thrilling part of the evening- a Siasat.com exclusive look at the three new dishes joining Levant’s menu. Leading the line is the Fırında Kuzu Kaburga, succulent lamb ribs slow-baked in mild spices and finished over charcoal for a light smoke. Served with hummus and mutabal, the tender meat pulls apart at the touch of a finger. Chef Turgay jokes, “I added spice on top so that my Indian customers do not complain.”

Fırında Kuzu Kaburga (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Chef Turgay also introduces a velvety, savory dimension to the menu with a pan-seared Fish in Creamy Mushroom Sauce alongside a rich Lamb Kofta with Mushroom Sauce. Both dishes showcase how smooth, buttery reductions can pair seamlessly with seafood and charcoal-grilled meat, balancing traditional wood-fire techniques with modern culinary refinement.

Kebabs with a side of fire and theatrics

Then came the theatrics as Chef Turgay entered with a platter of tender Bonfile Steak. The steak sat right between medium-rare and medium-well, and with few spices, the meat shines on its own. The cherry on top was when the chef, in true Turkish flair, sliced the meat and served us a tender piece straight off the tip of his knife.

Another spectacular moment of dining at Levant, and something that uniquely distinguishes it in the entire city of Hyderabad, is the dramatic service of the Meyhane Rice and the sizzling Tavuk Saute (Tseti Kebab). These dishes are not simply walked to the table; they are an event in themselves. The dishes are served in a specialised setup, where the inner pan is completely encircled by a ring of dancing flame. The Meyhane rice is a must-try for diners who prefer milder profiles, allowing the rich, natural flavours of the meat to take centre stage. On the other hand, the Tavuk Saute caters wonderfully to the Indian palate, packed with warm spices and a sizzling bite.

Meyhane Rice (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

A rite of passage at Levant is the Mashawi Mushakkal kebab platter, served over a huge, meter-long Turkish bread with grilled onions and peppers. Everything on this platter is a must-try, but the adana kebab and the wings deserve a special shout-out.