Exclusive: List of bottom 4 contestants of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: The highly anticipated reality TV show, Bigg Boss 16 is just a few weeks away from its climax with only 7 contestants left in the race to win the coveted title. The finale is set to take place on February 14 and 15 which is next week. This season has been full of drama, fun, intense emotions and unexpected twists, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

According to our exclusive inside sources, the bottom 4 contestants who will face the elimination round this week are–

Archana Gautam

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MC Stan

Shalin Bhanot

Here’s a glimpse of nominations task.

The elimination will take place in the upcoming weekend ka vaar and one unlucky contestant will walk out of the show just a week before the finale. The fate of these contestants rests in the hands of either the audience or housemates’ ‘aapsi sehmati’. Who will you vote for to stay in the house?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.