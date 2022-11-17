Exclusive: Makers remove MC Stan from Bigg Boss 16? Read here

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is creating a lot of buzz on social media through it mindboggling twists. The entertainment quotient is raising with each passing day and the show is getting only interesting, thanks to the high voltage drama.

Now, in a shocking ‘inside khabar’, we hear that rapper MC Stan got into an physical altercation with Shalin Bhanot. As per our exclusive source, a huge fight broke out between the two and the reason behind their tiff is not known and it might be showcased in the upcoming episodes.

We all know that makers immediately evict the contestant from Bigg Boss house if they get physical with their co-housemates. Last week too, Archana Gautam was asked to leave the show at 3am in the night for her physical violence against Shiv Thakare.

MC Stan (Twitter)

Now, makers might remove MC Stan too. Live Feed of Bigg Boss 16 on Voot has also been stopped immediately to avoid the leakage of any content. Let’s wait and watch how Bigg Boss has reacted to MC Stan’s unacceptable move. Only time and upcoming episodes will tell if the makers have eliminated the rapper from the show or not.

