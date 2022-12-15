Exclusive: New entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 before finale

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is getting ready to shut the curtains and bid goodbye to the audience. The extravagant grand finale episode will air this weekend on Sunday, December 18th. With only two days left for the show’s finale, makers are leaving no stone to spice up things inside the house. So many interesting things are happening in the house with makers throwing googlies every day.

VJ Sunny In Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

As per our exclusive sources close to the show, the audience can expect a new entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house ahead of the finale. Yes, you read that right! Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner VJ Sunny is going to make a grand entry into the house tomorrow. He is set to appear on the show before the finale episode to encourage and motivate the top five contestants as they prepare for the final battle.

The finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are — LV Revanth, Rohit Sahni, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, and Keerthi Bhat. Which contestant are you rooting for? Comment below.

