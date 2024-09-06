Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s next film OG budget, shoot details

Hyderabad: Fans of Pawan Kalyan are super excited about his upcoming movie OG, an action-packed gangster drama set in the lively city of Mumbai. Directed by the talented Sujeeth, this movie has already created a lot of buzz, especially after the release of the Hungry Cheetah Glimpse, which has left everyone eager for more.

OG was originally set to release on September 27, but due to a clash with another big movie, NTR’s Devara, the release has been pushed back. Plus, Pawan Kalyan has been busy with political commitments, which also caused delays.

The new expected release date is March 27, 2025, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Fans are hoping for a grand release around that time, and it’s sure to be a big event.

Pawan Kalyan’s Return to Action

One of the most exciting things about OG is that Pawan Kalyan will be showing off his martial arts skills on screen after a long time. Fans are really looking forward to seeing him in action again.

Sources close to the production informed Siasat.com that the movie’s filming was delayed because Pawan got busy with the elections, but shooting is expected to start again soon in Vijayawada, since only 15-20 days of filming are left.

A Big-Budget Movie

OG is shaping up to be Pawan Kalyan’s most expensive movie ever, with a massive budget of Rs 200 to Rs 250 crores, the source said. It will also be his first pan-Indian release, which means the movie will be released in multiple languages and across different regions of India, making it accessible to a larger audience.

Besides Pawan Kalyan, the movie will feature Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi and young actress Priyanka Mohan in important roles. Directed by Sujeeth (who also directed Saaho), the movie is produced by DVV Danayya under his DVV Entertainment banner. The music is being composed by Thaman, known for creating catchy and energetic soundtracks.