Exclusive: Rinku Dhawan exits Bigg Boss 17, details inside

Mumbai: Host Salman Khan is set to create fireworks in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17. In the promo shared by makers on social media, Salman can be seen questioning Ayesha Khan about her motives for joining the show and expressing support for contestant Munawar Faruqui.

Apart from this viewers will also see one contestant walking out of the house. Four contestants are nominated this week —

Abhishek Kumar

Rinku Dhawan

Ayesha Khan

Neil Bhatt

Rinku Dhawan Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

The latest update confirms that Rinku Dhawan has been evicted from the show after the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot on Friday. Yes, you read that right!

Rinku, nominated by Samarth Jurel (Chintu) this week, reportedly received the least number of votes, leading to her departure after an 11-week journey. Several social media pages reported her elimination, so we reached out to our sources to confirm the same.

Sources close to the show revealed that while Rinku played well, she fell short of meeting viewers’ entertainment expectations. Known for maintaining good bonds with fellow housemates, Rinku’s elimination is expected to add a new dimension to the game.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an insider confirmed, “Yes, Rinku’s stint on Bigg Boss 17 has concluded after 11 weeks. While she exhibited commendable gameplay, she fell short of meeting viewers’ expectations in terms of delivering the expected entertainment quotient. Consequently, she garnered the least number of votes, leading to her eviction from the house. The game is getting interesting to watch now.”

