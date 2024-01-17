Exclusive: Salman Khan removed from BIG Bhansali’s film, SRK in?

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Inshallah, which was initially supposed to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, was shelved due to some differences between the director and the lead actor. However, according to sources, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are set to replace Salman and Alia in the movie. Yes, you read that right!

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been in talks for a while now, and it seems like SRK is interested in the project. However, the project confirmation is still awaited as Sanjay is currently working on the script.

Our exclusive sources close to Shah Rukh Khan spilled some beans on this development.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the source said, “Shah Rukh Khan has expressed keen interest in the storyline, having heard it. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is presently engrossed in other ongoing projects. With Shah Rukh Khan simultaneously committed to ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan,’ and ‘The King’ there is a possibility that the collaboration with SLB might experience delays or remain in the set of projects that have piqued his interest but are yet to materialize.”

Inshallah is expected to be a romantic comedy, which is a new direction for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie is expected to have a historical and mythical backdrop, which is a trademark of Rajamouli films. The budget of the movie is not yet known.

SRK and Deepika, who have delivered blockbusters like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ bring a dynamic energy to the screen. Bhansali’s grandeur and visual extravagance paired with this powerhouse duo can only spell magic on celluloid.

We are excited to see what this collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has in store for us. Stay tuned for more updates!