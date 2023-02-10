Salman Khan refuses to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, know why

Mumbai: In 2019, fans went gaga when news reports of two Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali joining hands for a big project went viral. The duo was supposed to collaborate for ‘Inshallah’ with Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

However, movie buffs were left very disappointed to learn that the film had been called off as they were excited to see Bhansali and Salman Khan’s collaboration for 20 years. Production designer Rubin Suchak has now confirmed that the movie was called off due to a massive showdown between Salman and Sanjay.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Speaking to News 18, Rubin said, “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn’t make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets. Salman and Bhansali didn’t want to do the film together.”

While Salman’s refusal to work with Bhansali is sure to raise eyebrows in the industry, it remains to be seen what impact this will have on the future of their careers. Many fans are hoping that this disagreement will be resolved and that the two will reunite on a some good project soon. Let’s wait and see.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have created magic with films in past like ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.