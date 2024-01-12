Exclusive: Samarth Jurel aka Chintu exits Bigg Boss 17 house

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting the upcoming weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 17, stepping into Salman Khan’s shoes. Viewers are eagerly anticipating KJo’s take on the week’s drama, and speculations rise about the fate of the nominated contestants.

7 Contestants are in the danger zone this week. Only Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande are safe.

Samarth Jurel Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

The latest buzz confirms that Samarth Jurel aka Chintu has bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house this week. Chintu, who joined the show as a wildcard entry in the second week, couldn’t garner enough votes and is set to exit the competition just two weeks shy of the finale.

Our exclusive source revealed, “Chintu’s journey in the show has come to an end. He received the least votes compared to other nominated contestants, leading to his elimination. Yes, he is currently out of the house and his eviction took place on yesterday.” Fans can catch his eviction moment on Sunday’s weekend ka vaar episode.

With Chintu out of the game, the competition intensifies as only 8 contestants remain in the game. One intriguing aspect is how Isha Malviya, Chintu’s girlfriend, will navigate the game without his presence. The dynamics within the house are sure to undergo a transformation, making the road to the finale even more exciting for both the contestants and the audience.

What’s your take on Samarth’s elimination? Comment below.

