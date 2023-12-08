Exclusive: Sana Raees Khan exits Bigg Boss 17 house

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17’s Weekend Ka Vaar is here and Salman Khan has returned as the host after a week of hiatus, ready to address the contestants’ behaviour in the past week. The Bollywood superstar spared no words as he criticized and reprimanded the participants for their actions in the house.

This week, eight contestants found themselves in the danger zone, anxiously awaiting their fate. They are — Neil Bhatt (as nominated for the entire season), Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raees Khan and Arun Mashettey.

Sana Raees Khan Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

According to our exclusive sources close to the show, Sana Raees Khan is the unfortunate contestant to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house next. Sana’s journey in the reality show came to an end after an 8-week run.

“Sana Raees Khan was eliminated from the show due to receiving fewer votes than the other seven nominated contestants. Munawar Faruqui garnered the highest number of votes this week. It remains to be seen how the remaining contestants will navigate the upcoming weeks of their journey. The introduction of the third wildcard contestant, Aoora, a K-pop star, is anticipated to bring more excitement and spice to the show,” a source told us.

The news of Sana’s elimination is expected to be showcased in either tonight’s or tomorrow’s episode. Sana Raees Khan is already out of the house. What’s your take on her eviction? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.