Exclusive scoop: Sanjay Dutt turns Prabhas’ grandfather and ghost

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is set to be part of Rebel Star Prabhas’ much-anticipated horror flick, The Raja Saab. Now, fresh reports have surfaced about the veteran actor’s character in the film.

Sanjay Dutt as Prabhas’ Grandfather: A Ghostly Twist

Our exclusive sources from Telugu film circles revealed that Sanjay Dutt will sport a different look in the upcoming Tollywood film. While official details from the makers are awaited, sources told us that his appearance will be crucial and he will be seen playing a ghostly figure. Yes, Sanjay Dutt is likely to play the ghost role in the Prabhas-starrer.

Adding an unexpected twist to the tale, Sanjay Dutt is going to play a grandfather to Prabhas’ character in the film.

Sanjay Dutt has not yet begun shooting for “The Raja Saab” yet. Currently, he is involved in another major project, “Double Ismart,” under the direction of Puri Jagan and starring alongside Ram. This engagement suggests that his schedule is tightly packed, but also that he is in a phase of intense creative activity, possibly preparing for the unique demands of his role in The Raja Saab.

“Sanjay Dutt will move to The Raja Saab shoot only after completing the filming of Double Ismart as he will be totally in two different looks in both films,” the source told Siasat.com.

The Raja Saab Cast and Pan-Indian Project

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy and stars Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. 40% of the shoot has already been completed.