Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan’s shooting plans, release date for ‘King’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan kicked off the year with a resounding victory in IPL 2024. His team won the IPL 2024 trophy, and SRK was seen celebrating alongside his family.

However, it’s been a few months since SRK has been away from the shooting sets for any upcoming projects. Fans are eagerly waiting for his return to the silver screen, and there’s a buzz about an exciting update on that front.

In an exciting development for Bollywood fans, Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, tentatively titled “King,” the film will feature Suhana alongside her superstar father has been confirmed. Fans recently spotted the script of the film in a new video, sparking speculation about the movie’s plot and cast.

But when will SRK start shooting for this highly-anticipated project? We reached out to some reliable sources in the Bollywood films who spilled beans about the same.

As per our exclusive inside sources, the shooting for “King” is set to begin in July. King Khan is currently busy with Ambanis’ pre-wedding bash in France. After returning from abroad, he might just focus on pre-production works and might kick start filming with his daughter in July.

The film is helmed by renowned director Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, Siddharth Anand is also working as the action choreographer for this project, promising high-octane sequences that fans can look forward to.

Well, speaking about the release date of “King”, the source told us that it is very likely that the film will arrive in October 2025, a month that holds sentimental value for Anand. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await further updates on the film’s cast, crew, and storyline.