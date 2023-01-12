Exclusive: Sreejita De removed from Bigg Boss 16 for 2nd time

Mumbai: Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 has seen its fair share of eliminations is past weeks and the latest round of voting has resulted in the ouster of Sreejita De from the house. Yes, you read that right!

Sreejita De Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16

According to our exclusive source close to the show, Sreejita’s journey in Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end due to lack of votes. As per inside information, the actress received lesser votes compared to other three nominated contestants — Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Closing Voting Trends Results

MC Stan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Sreejita De

Nimrit and Sreejita were very close to each other in terms of votes.

For the unversed, this is for the second time that Sreejita De will be leaving Bigg Boss 16 house. She was the first contestant to get eliminated in the week 1 in October. She made a re-entry in the show in December as the first wild card contestant.

The remaining 11 contestants are now left to battle it out for the title of Bigg Boss 16 winner. With the competition heating up, fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see who will be eliminated next and who will be the ultimate winner.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 16.