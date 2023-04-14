Exclusive: THESE 2 celebs to create waves in Lock Upp 2

Mumbai: Reality TV fans all over the country have been eagerly anticipating the next big thing after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 16 earlier this year. Fans are waiting for Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp 2 which expected to make its ways to TV screens soon. Several names from the entertainment industry who are likely to take part in the show are making rounds on internet.

Lock Upp 2 Contestants

Two new names that we hear are — Arshi Khan and Krushna Abhishek. Yes, you read that right! According to our exclusive source close to the show makers have approached these two celebrities to take part in Lock Upp 2 and if everything goes well, fans will get to seen Arshi and Krushna getting locked inside the jail.

However, let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers and the celebrities.

Arshi Khan and Krushna Abhishek (Instagram)

More about Arshi Khan and Krushna Abhishek

Arshi Khan is popular name in the reality TV world. She rose to fame with her memorable stint in Bigg Boss. Known for her bold personality and candid demeanor, Arshi captivated audiences with her outspoken nature and unabashed attitude. Her ability to stand up for herself and speak her mind made her a fan favorite, and her entertaining antics kept viewers hooked to their screens.

On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek, a renowned comedian, is known for his impeccable comic timing and exceptional sense of humor. With a career spanning over a decade in the entertainment industry, Krushna has won hearts with his hilarious performances in various TV shows and stage shows.

Now, if Arshi Khan and Krushna Abhishek enter Lock Upp 2, fans will be excited to see how they bring their unique talents and personalities to the show.

