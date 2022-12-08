Exclusive: Tina Datta removed from Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16's nominated contestants for week 10 are -- MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, and Tina Datta

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Updated: 9th December 2022 12:23 am IST
Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta (Twitter)

Mumbai: Fear of another elimination looms over contestants in Bigg Boss 16 as the Weekend Ka Vaar nears. Participants who got nominated for upcoming eviction round are — MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, and Tina Datta.

According to our exclusive sources close to the show, Tina Datta is the latest contestant to walk out of Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right! The Uttaran actress’ journey in the controversial reality show has come to an end. We hear that Tina has received least votes compared to other 3 nominated contestants. However, let’s wait for an official confirmation from host Salman Khan.

Tina Datta (Twitter)

A few sources also have it that Tina Datta will be kept in a secret room. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Who do you think will get eliminated next? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.

