Exclusive: Top 4 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been making a lot at buzz ever since the show commenced its thrilling journey in Cape Town. With the completion of the filming, all eyes are now on its TV premiere which is scheduled on July 15. All contestants will be returning to Mumbai soon.

The production team of KKK 13 successfully wrapped up the shoot until the semi-finale and the grand finale of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will be shot in India itself on either July 17th or 19th.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Finalists

Adding to the buzz, leaked information from inside sources has revealed the names of the top four finalists, leaving fans speculating about the intense competition and the ultimate winner of the new season. According to our exclusive source close to the production, the top 4 contestants of KKK 13 are —

1. Arjit Taneja

2. Aishwarya Sharma

3. Shiv Thakare

4. Dino James

