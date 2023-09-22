Exclusive: Top 5 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 revealed

Mumbai: India’s most loved stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has been capturing the spotlight since its premiere in July. Although the finale is still a few weeks away, the season has already unveiled its top 8 contestants — Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Arjit Tanjea, Dino James, Nyrra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare and Soundous Moufakir.

The entire season was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and shooting concluded back in June. With the show steadily heading towards its grand finale, fans are eagerly awaiting to learn about the finalists and, most importantly, who will clinch the coveted winner’s trophy this year.

In an effort to bring fans the inside scoop, we reached out to some sources close to the production and the show. These sources have exclusively disclosed the names of the top 5 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, adding to the excitement and speculation surrounding the season’s climax.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Finalists 2023

Shiv Thakare

Arjit Taneja

Aishwarya Sharma

Dino James

Nyrra Bennerji or Rashmeet Kaur

There’s a bit of uncertainty about whether Nyrra or Rashmeet will secure a spot in the top 5 of the competition. One of them might not make it to the coveted top 5.

However, we will get the official information on the above top 5 names only during the finale week of the show.

