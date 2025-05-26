Hyderabad: Triptii Dimri is making headlines again! After her powerful performance in Animal, which earned her fame and praise, the actress is now stepping into a much bigger league. She has officially joined director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next big project Spirit, starring Prabhas. This marks her debut in Telugu cinema and her first film alongside a pan-India superstar.

Triptii Takes Over Spirit Role From Deepika

For months, Deepika Padukone was rumored to play the female lead in Spirit. However, no official word came—until now. Sandeep Reddy shocked fans by announcing Triptii as the lead. It was reported that Deepika demanded Rs. 28 crores, 15% of the profits, and strict shooting conditions. The makers decided to go with Triptii, who asked for none of those extras.

In contrast, Triptii came on board without any fuss. She said yes instantly, made no special requests, and is ready to work long hours if needed. This made things easy for the director and producers.

Tripti Dimri’s remuneration for Spirit

Triptii’s fame grew quickly after Animal. Earlier, she used to earn around Rs. 30–Rs. 40 lakhs per film. But after the success of Animal, her demand increased and she started getting better offers with good pay.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a source close to the film revealed, “Triptii Dimri is thrilled to be part of Spirit, working with Prabhas and making her big Tollywood debut. After Animal, her value has grown, and she’s charging her highest fee so far.”

We heard that she is being paid around Rs. 5 crores for the film, which is her biggest paycheck till now. Unlike Deepika, she didn’t ask for any profit share or extra comforts, and she even said she’s ready to work extra hours if needed.

More about Spirit

Spirit is set to be a high-action drama with Prabhas playing a tough cop. Directed by Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and backed by a Rs. 400 crore budget, the film will start shooting in mid-2025 and hit theatres in 2026. Music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.