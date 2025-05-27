Trending story: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit’s plot leaked online

Mumbai: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back with his new movie Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. After making emotional and bold films like Kabir Singh and Animal, he is now working on Spirit, which has a mix of action, romance, and drama. Vanga is now making news again—not just for the movie, but for his strong words allegedly aimed at Deepika Padukone.

Why Did Deepika Leave the Film?

Deepika Padukone was first chosen to play the lead opposite Prabhas in Spirit. But she left the project. Reports say she was not comfortable with the bold scenes, like kissing and intimate moments, that were part of the script. At first, she and the director had agreed to tone down these scenes.

It was reported that Deepika demanded Rs. 28 crores, 15% of the profits, and strict shooting conditions. The makers decided to go with Triptii, who asked for none of those extras.

But later, when the scenes stayed in the script, Deepika decided to step away. After her exit, Vanga posted a sharp message on social media. Without taking her name, he said that someone had broken his trust by sharing details about the story.

He wrote, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are….Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo…. Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे !”

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

His post became viral and caused a lot of talk in the film industry.

Spriti Movie Plot

In Spirit, Prabhas will play a strong and serious police officer, while Triptii Dimri plays a doctor. The movie will show how the two fall in love in the middle of tough situations. Their love story is deep, bold, and full of emotions.

Triptii’s role is not small—she is a key part of the story. The film will have some romantic and bold scenes between her and Prabhas. he is ready for the bold scenes and has been promised a safe and respectful shoot. Her role as a doctor who falls in love with a cop is different and exciting. Fans are looking forward to seeing her chemistry with Prabhas.

The movie will be released in nine languages and is planned as a pan-world film that will be shown in India and other countries too. The makers are also in talks with Korean actor Ma Dong-seok (from Train to Busan) to play an important role.