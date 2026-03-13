During the holy month of Ramzan, Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road becomes one of the country’s most vibrant food streets. As evening falls and iftar time nears, the area lights up with busy food stalls, eager crowds and the beautiful Minara Masjid glowing in the background, creating a festive yet spiritual atmosphere.

(Minara Masjid, Mumbai (Image Source: Shefali Shivasharan/Siasat Daily)

The moment you step in, your senses come alive. The air is filled with the aroma of sizzling kebabs, rich spices and sweet desserts, mixed with the gentle fragrance of traditional attar. Narrow lanes overflow with food lovers exploring the endless variety of dishes. We at Siasat.com visited the street to find out what makes this much-talked-about place so special.

Ramzan food guide: Must-try spots at Mohammed Ali Road

1. Chinese N Grill – The Legendary Nihari Spot

(Image Source: Shefali Shivasharan/Siasat Daily)

Established in 1998, this is one of the busiest food joints in Mohammed Ali Road. Known for its Mughlai, grill, tawa and Chinese dishes, the place attracts huge crowds during Ramzan nights. Long queues form outside every evening. Even celebrities stand in line, as the restaurant strictly follows a first-come, first-serve policy.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Zakib Khan said, “We have been serving for 28 years, Alhamdulillah the response has always been great. Our USP is Nalli Nihari with tandoori roti, along with crispy thread chicken, Bannu Nalli Pulao rice and kebabs. Many celebrities visit us, but for us every customer is a celebrity and we treat everyone the same.”

Their slow-cooked Nalli Nihari with tandoori roti remains one of the most popular dishes on the street.

2. Mashallah- A Crowd Favourite for Kebabs

Another lively stop is Mashallah Restaurant, which has a busy counter outside displaying a wide variety of food. From baida roti and juicy seekh kebabs to chaaps, hot dogs and other grilled items, the stall attracts large crowds throughout the evening.

(Image Source: Shefali Shivasharan/Siasat Daily)

Visitors often have to brave through the crowd to reach the counter and satisfy their tastebuds, but the freshly grilled kebabs and hot baida roti make the wait worthwhile.

3. Burhanpur Jalebi – A Sweet Tradition

(Image Source: Shefali Shivasharan/Siasat Daily)

Another crowd favourite is the stall serving Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi, a unique dessert that draws huge crowds every night. Owner Mohammad Abrar said, “Our main shop is in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh and has been running since 1984. We introduced Mawa Jalebi in Mumbai in 2004.”

(Image Source: Shefali Shivasharan/Siasat Daily)

Made using mawa, milk and arrowroot powder, these thick jalebis are fried until golden and served piping hot. They taste even better when paired with chilled rabadi, making them a must-try dessert during the Ramzan food trail.

4. Suleiman Usman Mithaiwala – A Legacy Since 1936

One of the most iconic sweet shops is Suleiman Usman Mithaiwala, a legendary establishment serving traditional sweets since 1936.

(Image Source: Shefali Shivasharan/Siasat Daily)

Visitors can enjoy creamy phirni, rich rabdi, crispy khaja and malpuas, along with festive sweets like sandan, dry sevaiyya and the popular double ka meetha, making the area a paradise for dessert lovers.

(Image Source: Shefali Shivasharan/Siasat Daily)

5. The Hyderabadi Haleem Corner

Right beside the sweets stalls, visitors often find kiosks serving Hyderabadi haleem, bringing the authentic taste of Hyderabad to Mumbai. Among them, the Hyderabadi Badami Haleem stall has become a popular stop for food lovers.

(Image Source: Shefali Shivasharan/Siasat Daily)

The vendors said they have been serving haleem here every Ramzan for 12 years now. “We use pure ghee, dry fruits, the best quality meat and spices. Hyderabad’s authentic taste you will get just here,” they said.

For many visitors from the City of Nizams, this corner feels like discovering a ‘mini Hyderabad’ in the heart of Mumbai.

6. Noorani Milk Centre Sweets – Famous for Malpuas

(Image Source: Shefali Shivasharan/Siasat Daily)

Another must-visit stop is Noorani Milk Centre Sweets, known for its mouthwatering malpuas. These soft pancakes are fried fresh and soaked in sugar syrup, attracting long queues of visitors every evening.

Colourful Refreshing Drinks

(Image Source: Shefali Shivasharan/Siasat Daily)

Alongside the rich food and desserts, several stalls sell colourful refreshing drinks. From bright sherbats to chilled milk-based beverages, these drinks provide the perfect refreshment after enjoying spicy kebabs and sweet treats.

A Street That Feels Like Mumbai’s Soul

In the end, Mohammad Ali Road is not just about food but about the experience it offers. From sizzling kebabs and creamy phirni to families enjoying the festive atmosphere under the glow of Minara Masjid, the street feels like Mumbai’s soul on a plate.

Whether during Ramzan or on any lively evening, the energy here is unmatched. Every corner tells a story, and every bite shows why Mohammad Ali Road remains one of Mumbai’s most iconic food destinations.