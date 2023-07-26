Exclusive: Who will be the TOP 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Mumbai: Fans of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are finding themselves on the edges of their seats, eagerly awaiting the thrilling upcoming episodes which will show Ticket to Finale tasks.

With only a handful of contestants left in the race, the competition inside the house is heated and high. The burning question on everyone’s mind is which lucky contenders will secure their spots in the much-coveted finale week.

Prediction: Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Based on the latest trends and social media popularity, particularly on Twitter, the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are —

Elvish Yadav

Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani

Aashika Bhatia

Jiya Shankar

Insiders closely associated with the production, shared exclusively with Siasat.com, revealed that these contestants not only boast the largest followings but have also been hyped extensively, further bolstering their chances of making it to the coveted finale. Thanks to their large fan bases rallying behind them.

However, it is worth noting that Aashika and Manisha are the two nominated contestants this week. One among them will walk home next, so Avinash Sachdev or Pooja Bhatt is having high chances of reaching finale.

Let’s wait and watch. Who do you think will become the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.