Exit Polls: BJP to retain Tripura, Meghalaya sees four-cornered contest

New Delhi: With voting for the assembly polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland ending on Monday amid tight security, all eyes are now on the results.

In Meghalaya, polling was held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies, while in Nagaland voting was held in 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies.

The Matrize exit poll for Meghalaya predicted 21-26 seats for the NPP, 6-11 seats to the BJP, 8-13 to the TMC, 3-6 for the Congress and 10-19 for others.

In Meghalaya, it continued to be a four-cornered contest. In the last Assembly polls, although the Congress had emerged as the single largest party winning 21 seats, the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party, which had won 20 seats, had managed to form the government following an alliance with the BJP.

However, this time, with no pre-poll alliance in place, the Congress, BJP, NPP and TMC are looking to win a majority on their own.

In Nagaland, in 2018 the NDPP-BJP alliance had formed the government. The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which had emerged as the single largest party in the last Assembly polls, faces a tough time as many of its leaders have since quit to join the NDPP.

The Matrize exit poll predicts the BJP+NDPP will win 35-43 seats, the Congress will get 1-3 seats, the NPF might get 2-5, the NPP 1 and 6-11 for the others in Nagaland.

Tripura voted on February 16, recording nearly 88 per cent polling.

The India Today exit poll has predicted that the BJP will win 36-45 seats in the Tripura Assembly. The BJP-led alliance is likely to retain power, shows the India Today-Axis My India poll.