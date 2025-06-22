Expat dies of heart attack in UAE, body flown to Hyderabad

His wife traveled to Sharjah to complete the legal formalities required for the repatriation process.

Sameer Khan | Updated: 22nd June 2025 10:20 am IST
Hyderabad: The mortal remains of a Telangana expat who was employed in the UAE were flown to Hyderabad after he died of a heart attack in Sharjah.

The deceased who is identified as Khaja Merajuddin was a 45-year-old lecturer from Karimnagar. 

How death come to light

The man’s death came to light when his wife, Haseena Sultana grew worried after he stopped answering her calls. She immediately alerted relatives in the UAE who then found his body in his apartment.

Following it, the local authorities were informed. The investigations confirmed that he had succumbed to a cardiac arrest on June 16. 

Expat’s body flown to Hyderabad

Haseena Sultana traveled to Sharjah, UAE to complete the legal formalities required for the repatriation process and flew the expat’s body back to Hyderabad..

She received assistance from GMC, a Dubai-based Telugu NRI organization, which helped expedite the procedures.

On Saturday, Merajuddin’s body was flown to Hyderabad, with his wife accompanying him on his final journey home. 

