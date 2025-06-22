Two teenage girls die by suicide in Hyderabad

Arguments with parents began after the elder sister sought permission to marry a youth.

Sameer Khan | Published: 22nd June 2025 9:13 am IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, two minor girls died by suicide at their house on Saturday.

The incident took place in Balapur.

Girls migrated to Hyderabad

As per the details of the case, the girls were aged 17 and 15 years. They were natives of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

A month ago, they had migrated to the city along with their parents.

Arguments with parents began after the elder sister sought permission to marry a youth. In response, the parents said that she needed to wait as she was a minor.

Frequent arguments

Though the parents had made their decision clear, the Hyderabad girls reportedly continued to argue with them.

Vexed by the frequent arguments, the parents scolded the girls over their rude behavior.

Following the incident, the minor girls reportedly hanged themselves in the house with scarves. Their parents found them dead after returning home in the evening.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

