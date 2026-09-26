Dubai: A 36-year-old Sudanese expatriate mother, Marwa Ahmed Al-Amin Bakhit, died in Dubai after suffering sudden health complications while giving birth to her twin boys, turning a long-awaited moment of joy into tragedy.

According to Arabic daily Al Bayan, Marwa had waited nearly 12 years to become a mother. Her sister Maha said the pregnancy had been normal and that Marwa had not experienced any significant health problems before the delivery.

Marwa underwent a Caesarean section and was able to see and hold her first baby. However, she suffered sudden complications while the second child was being delivered. According to her sister, the complications included blood clots affecting her lungs and heart. Medical teams attempted to resuscitate her several times but could not save her.

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Her twin sons, Fahd and Fahad, were reported to be healthy.

Marwa had lived in the UAE for most of her life after arriving in the country when she was one year old. She studied in Dubai from kindergarten through high school before joining Dubai Police.

Hundreds gather to bid farewell

Marwa was laid to rest at Al Qusais Cemetery after funeral prayers at the cemetery mosque on Friday, September 25.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral after the Janaza UAE social media account appealed to residents to join the prayers and support Marwa’s husband. The appeal said she had no family in the UAE apart from her husband and urged people to “be her family and brothers”.

#فيديو | جموع من المواطنين والمقيمين يلبون نداء للمشاركة في تشييع الشابه مروة أحمد الأمين في #دبي، والتي وافتها المنية اثناء ولادتها لتوأم وليس لها في الدولة سوى زوجها https://t.co/cj2IEw6tPk



تصوير – السيد رمضان #صحيفة_الخليج pic.twitter.com/BuzqFQGVaf — صحيفة الخليج (@alkhaleej) September 25, 2026

The appeal drew mourners who did not personally know Marwa. They attended the funeral prayer, helped carry her coffin and gathered around her husband to offer condolences.