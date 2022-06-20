Expats in Saudi Arabia can enter, leave without COVID-19 vaccination

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced that expatriates could enter and leave the kingdom without requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the country had recently lifted all restrictions imposed against the pandemic.

According to Saudi’s Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat), to travel out of the Kingdom, expatriates must have valid visas and passports, as well as meet the conditions of entry in the countries to which they are travelling.

Expatriates can return to Saudi Arabia without having to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but they must have valid visas and residency cards.

The Kingdom with a population of 34.8 million, hosts a large group of migrant workers.

On Monday, June 13, Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision by the Saudi Ministry of Interior came in light of the continued improvement of all indicators of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, and the high levels of immunization that provide community immunity.