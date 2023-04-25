‘Expected drizzles, got thunderstorms..,’ say Hyderabad dwellers

Hyderabad: After a cloudy afternoon, the city is experiencing intense storms coupled with gusty winds in several parts. Videos of bouts of rain are shared on social media from various places in the city.

Lakdikapul, Begumpet, Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Miyapur areas among others are witnessing severe thunderstorms.

The rains are expected to continue for a few more hours.

SPELL 1 of rain slowly moving away in Hyderabad city after a massive destruction for 45minutes in North Hyderabad, don't go anywhere as SPELL 2 of MASSIVE STORM is approaching from west. Now South Hyderabad too will join the party, STAY INDOORS ⚠️#HyderabadRains — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 25, 2023

The current condition in Begumpet#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/J59njND1qi — Siddharth Kumar Singh (@siddharthk63) April 25, 2023

Several city-dwellers shared videos of the bouts of rain saying that they were expecting a pleasant drizzle instead of the thunderstorm.

#HyderabadRains ⁦@balaji25_t⁩



This is probably the most powerful rain & wind I have seen in many many years. Hope everyone stays #safe #indoors pic.twitter.com/6wlHVJBFLD — Pavan Laddad (@pavanladdad) April 25, 2023

A few weeks earlier Hyderabad and parts of Telangana also witnessed similar weather which brought down the temperature to a considerable extent in the peak summer heat.

The current temperature in Hyderabad as of 6 PM is 32 degree celsius while the highest temperature of 38.5 degree celsius was recorded in Shaikpet on Monday.