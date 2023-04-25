‘Expected drizzles, got thunderstorms..,’ say Hyderabad dwellers

Hyderabad: After a cloudy afternoon, the city is experiencing intense storms coupled with gusty winds in several parts. Videos of bouts of rain are shared on social media from various places in the city.
Lakdikapul, Begumpet, Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Miyapur areas among others are witnessing severe thunderstorms.
The rains are expected to continue for a few more hours.
Several city-dwellers shared videos of the bouts of rain saying that they were expecting a pleasant drizzle instead of the thunderstorm.
A few weeks earlier Hyderabad and parts of Telangana also witnessed similar weather which brought down the temperature to a considerable extent in the peak summer heat.
The current temperature in Hyderabad as of 6 PM is 32 degree celsius while the highest temperature of 38.5 degree celsius was recorded in Shaikpet on Monday.