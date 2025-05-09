Expected TG EAPCET 2025 ranks based on entrance exam marks

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has recently released the answer key for the TG EAPCET 2025 exam, and candidates can download the answer key along with their response sheets from the official website to calculate their possible ranks based on expected marks.
The exam was conducted from May 2 to 4
Expected TG EAPCET exam 2025 ranks based on marks
Candidates can calculate their expected ranks based on their marks obtained in the exam. According to Sakshi, the following is the expected rank distribution based on marks:
|Marks
|TS EAMCET 2023 expected ranks
|155-160
|1-50
|150-154
|51-200
|140-149
|201-500
|130-139
|501-1000
|120-129
|1001-2000
|110-119
|2001-4000
|100-109
|4001-6000
|90-99
|6001-10000
|80-89
|10001-15000
|70-79
|15001-25000
|60-69
|25001-40000
|50-59
|40001-50000
|40-49
|50001-80000
|Less than 40
|Above 80 thousand
Downloading answer key
To download the TG EAPCET 2025 answer key, follow these simple steps:
- Visit the official website of TG EAPCET (click here).
- Click on the “Download Master Question Paper With Key (E, A&P)” section.
- Enter hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.
- To download question paper and key, click on ‘Get Master Question Paper With Key’.
Using it, the candidates can calculate TG EAPCET exam 2025 ranks based on their marks.
TG EAPCET 2025 results expected next week
The TS EAMCET 2025 exam was conducted from May 2 to 4, and the key was released on May 5. The results are expected to be declared next week. Last year, the key was released on May 12 and results on 18 of the same month.
Once declared, the TG EAPCET 2025 results will be published on the exam’s official website.