Expected TG EAPCET 2025 ranks based on entrance exam marks

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has recently released the answer key for the TG EAPCET 2025 exam, and candidates can download the answer key along with their response sheets from the official website to calculate their possible ranks based on expected marks.

Expected TG EAPCET exam 2025 ranks based on marks

Candidates can calculate their expected ranks based on their marks obtained in the exam. According to Sakshi, the following is the expected rank distribution based on marks:

Marks TS EAMCET 2023 expected ranks 155-160 1-50 150-154 51-200 140-149 201-500 130-139 501-1000 120-129 1001-2000 110-119 2001-4000 100-109 4001-6000 90-99 6001-10000 80-89 10001-15000 70-79 15001-25000 60-69 25001-40000 50-59 40001-50000 40-49 50001-80000 Less than 40 Above 80 thousand

Downloading answer key

To download the TG EAPCET 2025 answer key, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of TG EAPCET (click here).

Click on the “Download Master Question Paper With Key (E, A&P)” section.

Enter hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

To download question paper and key, click on ‘Get Master Question Paper With Key’.

Using it, the candidates can calculate TG EAPCET exam 2025 ranks based on their marks.

TG EAPCET 2025 results expected next week

The TS EAMCET 2025 exam was conducted from May 2 to 4, and the key was released on May 5. The results are expected to be declared next week. Last year, the key was released on May 12 and results on 18 of the same month.

Once declared, the TG EAPCET 2025 results will be published on the exam’s official website.