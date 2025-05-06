Expedite drain works in Kukatpally ahead of monsoon: GHMC

Hyderabad: As monsoon approaches, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, has directed officials to expedite stormwater drain works in the Kukatpally zone, particularly in areas where land acquisition is not an issue.

The commissioner inspected ongoing development works in Moosapet, Gajularamaram, and Kukatpally circles on Tuesday, May 6.

Focus on water stagnation points

During the inspection, the GHMC commissioner reviewed the water stagnation point at Moosapet Metro Station and the box drain works from IDPL Cheruvu Surplus Nala to RTC Depot, funded by SNDP. Officials cited land acquisition hurdles for delays, to which the Commissioner stressed the importance of ensuring flood-prevention measures before heavy rains begin.

At Kaithalapur, the GHMC commissioner inquired about stalled road widening works, which remain on hold due to court litigation. He instructed the Zonal Commissioner to focus on resolving the issue promptly.

Pipeline proposed near Ambedkar Nagar court

Addressing waterlogging concerns near the Ambedkar Nagar court premises, officials proposed laying a 90 mm diameter pipeline. The GHMC commissioner directed coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to complete the work and prevent flooding.

RV Karnan also visited the Kailashavar Graveyard and inspected the adjacent Animal Care Centre. When briefed on post-operative dog identification methods, he was told that ear-notching was practised to mark sterilised dogs.

Traffic, infrastructure projects reviewed

The GHMC commissioner suggested arranging a free left-turn corridor towards JNTU to ease traffic. He later reviewed construction at the TSII multi-purpose function hall in Shapur, where officials informed him that the ground and upper floors of the cooking and dining halls were complete. He advised using Shabad stone flooring in the kitchen and dining areas.

In Suraram, Karnan assessed water stagnation issues. He also visited the sports complex at Gajularamaram, recommending the addition of volleyball facilities alongside existing cricket and badminton grounds. His inspection concluded with a visit to the Urban Forest Park.