Expedite land acquisition for Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover: GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambarthi inspected the incomplete land acquisition process and directed National highways roads and buildings officials to expedite the work for Hyderabad’s Amberpet Flyover

During the inspection on Tuesday, February 18, National Highways Roads and Buildings Superintending Engineer, Dharma Reddy informed the GHMC commissioner that the civil work on the flyover had been completed and that further progress would depend on completing the land acquisition for the service road.

Ilambarthi stressed the urgency of finalizing the land acquisition to ensure the continued progress of the flyover project in Hyderabad. During the visit, Muslim community elders assured the GHMC commissioner of their full cooperation in supporting the authorities for the area’s development.

Officials have been instructed to take immediate action to complete the pending land acquisition across various sections.

Amberpet flyover to improve traffic flow in Hyderabad

It is expected that the four-lane flyover stretching for 1.5 km will improve traffic flow. It is likely to reduce travel time for commuters entering the city from Warangal Highway.

The flyover project in Hyderabad under the National Highways and Road Development Department, is estimated to cost Rs. 335 crores.

It begins near Golnaka and ends at Purnodaya Colony, near MCH Quarters.

Project initiated in 2018

Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover was initiated in 2018. However, the work began only in 2021.

Though the target to complete the work was 2023, it is now expected to be inaugurated this year.