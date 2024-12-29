Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover finally set to open after prolonged delay

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is finally going to witness the inauguration of 1.5-km long Amberpet flyover.

The GHMC has sped up the remaining minor works so that the flyover can soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Amberpet flyover to improve traffic flow in Hyderabad

It is expected that the four-lane flyover will improve traffic flow. It is likely to reduce travel time for commuters entering the city from Warangal Highway.

For the flyover, Rs 450 crore has been spent, including Rs 300 crore for land acquisition.

It begins near Golnaka and ends at Purnodaya Colony, near MCH Quarters.

Project initiated in 2018

Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover was initiated in 2018. However, the work began only in 2021.

Though the target to complete the work was 2023, it is now expected to be inaugurated next year.