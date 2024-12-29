IMD Hyderabad forecasts fog conditions to linger over city

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad need to brace for foggy mornings as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts fog or mist conditions to prevail in the city until January 1.

Apart from the foggy weather, the IMD has also predicted partly cloudy skies during this period.

The minimum temperature in Hyderabad recently dropped to 16.3 degrees Celsius which was recorded at the University of Hyderabad. The lowest minimum temperature in the state, 12.9 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Rangareddy district.

Precautionary measures amid IMD Hyderabad forecasts about fog

As foggy conditions can significantly reduce visibility, commuters will face risks.

Here are some essential tips to ensure safety:

Drive slowly: Reduced visibility calls for slower driving speeds.

Use fog lights and low beams: Avoid high beams, as they can reflect off the fog and impair visibility.

Stick to known routes: Familiar roads can help minimize confusion in low-visibility conditions.

Maintain safe distances: Ensure ample space between vehicles to allow for instant stops.

Despite taking these precautions, accidents remain a possibility in dense fog. It is advisable to avoid travel during heavy fog whenever possible.

Chilly weather

With the IMD forecasts indicating fog and low temperatures, Hyderabad residents should prepare for colder mornings and reduced visibility.

As Hyderabad ushers in the new year under a blanket of fog, it is important to take precautionary measures and stay updated with the weather.