Expedite land acquistion for NH projects in Telangana: Kishan Reddy to CM

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines minister G Kishan Reddy has written to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, requesting expedited land acquisition for national highway projects in the state.

In his letter, Kishan Reddy highlighted that since Telangana’s formation, the central government has constructed 2,500 kilometers of national highways in the state.

“Additionally, another 2,500 kilometers of highway projects are in various stages of development, he stated.

The minister emphasized the need for land acquisition to facilitate the construction of 16 national highway projects spanning 691.52 kilometers, excluding the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

“These projects have an estimated cost of Rs 12,619.27 crore and require 1,550.529 hectares of land. However, only 904.097 hectares have been acquired so far despite repeated communications from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to state officials,” he said.

Personally intervene: Kishan Reddy to Revanth

Kishan Reddy urged chief minister Revanth Reddy to personally intervene and ensure timely acquisition of the remaining land to prevent delays in project completion.

He stressed that these highways are vital for improving connectivity and fostering economic growth in Telangana.

The minister also noted that the Regional Ring Road project is progressing, with nearly 90 percent of land acquisition completed for its northern section.

“However, further discussions on tender processes and project implementation are required to move forward with construction,” he added.