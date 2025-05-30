Expedite nala works in Santosh Nagar: GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, on Friday, May 30, has instructed officials to expedite ongoing nala repair works in the Santosh Nagar Circle to ensure public convenience ahead of the monsoon.

Accompanied by Yakutpura MLA Zafar Hussain, the commissioner inspected the Moula ka Chilla and Ganganagar drains, where locals have reportedly faced consistent waterlogging issues.

The GHMC project executive engineer informed the commissioner that 70 percent of the Ganganagar nala work had been completed, with the remaining 30 percent underway. Karnan directed that the pending work be completed at the earliest.

Considering the proximity of the Jalmandali pipeline to both sides of the nala, the GHMC Maintenance Engineering Wing and Hyderabad water board have been asked to conduct joint cleaning operations.

Commissioner Karnan also asked engineering officials to draft proposals for the construction of a drainage canal from Jahangir Nagar Colony to Moula ka Chilla Nala to prevent future waterlogging.