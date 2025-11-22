Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 returns to the city with even more colour, energy and cultural richness. The nine-day festival, held from 22 to 30 November at the scenic Rashtrapati Nilayam Secunderabad opens its doors to residents to explore the diverse traditions of Western India. The event is free for visitors, making it an inviting outing for families, students and culture lovers across the city.

This year, the festival shines a bright spotlight on the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Goa, along with the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Each region brings its own unique flavour of art, craft, textiles, dance, music and cuisine. The idea is simple yet powerful to bring India’s vibrant cultural heritage closer to everyday citizens.

Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 details

Art Gallore

As you walk through the beautifully arranged pavilions, you’ll find skilled artisans working on traditional crafts. From Gujarat’s Bandhani tie-dye and intricate block printing to Rajasthan’s elegant Kota Doria fabrics and colourful puppetry, the Mahotsav celebrates craftsmanship at its finest. Maharashtra’s famous Paithani sarees, Kolhapuri chappals and bamboo crafts also draw many visitors, while Goa’s brass work and handmade souvenirs offer delightful discoveries.

Folk Music

The festival is not just about crafts, it’s a lively stage for folk performances too. Throughout the day, you can enjoy energetic dances like Garba, Kalbelia, Lezim, Gair and Samai, accompanied by traditional drums and folk instruments. Many of these performances are by award-winning artists, giving Hyderabadis an opportunity to watch rare cultural traditions up close.

Food Paradise

Food lovers have plenty to look forward to as well. The food court serves an array of regional dishes, spicy Maharashtrian snacks, Gujarati sweets, Rajasthani treats and coastal flavours from Goa. Whether you want a quick bite or a leisurely meal, the stalls promise a delicious culinary tour.

One of the most special aspects of the Mahotsav is its venue. The historic Rashtrapati Nilayam, with its lush lawns and peaceful surroundings, adds charm to the entire experience. The wide pathways, open lawns and shaded areas make it an ideal place to explore at your own pace. Parents will find it a great learning trip for children, and photography enthusiasts will discover many moments worth capturing.

Visitors are advised to book a time slot in advance, especially on weekends, as the festival tends to draw large crowds. Entree free for all. Comfortable shoes, a bottle of water and a small amount of cash are useful to carry.

The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav is more than an event; it is a celebration of India’s identity. It invites everyone in Hyderabad to step into a world of colours, music and creativity from different states. If you want to spend a joyful day soaking in the beauty of Indian culture, this festival is not to be missed.