There is something about Hyderabad’s culinary landscape that keeps quietly and confidently evolving. While biryani remains a staple here, the city has begun embracing newer flavours that go beyond the familiar. In Begumpet, just past the usual bustle, there is a spot that feels unexpectedly out of place but in the best possible way.

Inside the gates of Country Club sits a quiet surprise called Hashi Izakaya. This Japanese-style restaurant blends the charm of Izakaya with Hyderabad’s love for good food and is slowly becoming a word-of-mouth favourite. With dim lighting, wood-toned interiors, and a menu that swings between comfort and craft, Hashi invites you to settle in, not just eat and leave.

Experience Japan in Hyderabad

Hashi’s menu focuses on getting the basics right. The ramen bowls, especially the miso and tonkotsu, are rich, balanced, and comforting without being too heavy. Sushi offerings like the Ebi Tempura Maki and Salmon Avocado Rolls are neatly done, without unnecessary twists. For diners seeking something more familiar, there are stir-fried noodles, dim sum, and rice bowls that maintain the Asian flavour profile without overwhelming the palate of Hyderabadis. The pricing stays accessible, making it easy to return.

Talking about the ambience, the space is warm and minimal, with wooden panelling, soft pendant lighting, and just enough Japanese touches to transport you without feeling themed. It does not try too hard to impress, but a step inside and you will think you are in a Japanese house.

Tucked away in the Country Club’s quiet compound, the ambience feels almost like a secret. It is the kind of place where you would want to linger, whether you are out on a date, catching up with friends, or simply dining solo with a book.

