Experience Odisha in Hyderabad: Fest details, dates and venue

Hyderabad is all set to experience the rich cultural and culinary heritage of Odisha with the much anticipated Odisha Food & Craft Mela 2025. Organised as part of Odisha Fest, this vibrant event promises an immersive journey into Odisha’s traditions, craftsmanship and flavours.

Odisha Food & Craft Mela in Hyderabad

Food lovers are in for a treat with an array of authentic Odia delicacies. Savour the legendary Dahibara Aloodum from Cuttack, where soft lentil dumplings soaked in spiced yoghurt meet fiery potato curry. Indulge in Mudhi Manda from Baripada, a flavorful mix of crispy puffed rice, tender mutton, and secret spices. Seafood enthusiasts can relish Macha Besara, a traditional dish of fish cooked in mustard gravy, infused with aromatic spices. For those with a sweet tooth, Kaakra, a deep-fried delight made from semolina and jaggery, promises a bite of Odisha’s rich culinary heritage.

The event will also showcase Odisha’s rich artistic and textile traditions. Admire the intricate Pattachitra paintings and vibrant Pipili Applique work, both deeply rooted in Odisha’s cultural legacy. Explore Khandua Patta, Sambalpuri, Kotpad, and Gopalapur Tasar Silk, each reflecting the state’s exquisite weaving heritage. Discover the brilliance of Lakhā Kama lacquerware and the majestic Singha Kama craft of Parala Khemundi. Artisans will also present eco-friendly Golden Grass products and handcrafted Ikat handbags by Creative Karigari.

Literature enthusiasts can look forward to Paschima Publication’s showcase of Odisha’s literary heritage. Delve into a fascinating collection of galpa (stories), upanyas (novels), and kabita (poetry) that beautifully capture the state’s rich storytelling traditions. Adding to the cultural experience, Odissi dance performances and folk presentations will take place daily from 5:30 PM onwards, bringing Odisha’s performing arts to life.

So, whether you are a food enthusiast, art lover, literature admirer, or someone eager to explore India’s regional traditions, the Odisha Food & Craft Mela is a must-visit event.

Event details

Venue: Shilparamam, Madhapur

Dates: February 7 to 9, 2025

Timing: 11 am to 8:30 pm